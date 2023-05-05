Playing without their top two athletes, the Clarinda girls tennis team still had little trouble remaining unbeaten on the dual season, defeating Audubon 9-0 at home Thursday, May 4.

With Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley competing at the conference track and field meet, Cardinal head coach Randy Pullen moved his entire roster up two spots and brought Taylin Walter and Hannah Higgins onto the varsity squad.

Walter and Higgins were both fantastic, with Walter earning one of just two 8-0 wins on the day, beating Joselynn Moreno at No. 5 singles. Higgins was an 8-2 winner over Rachael Rynearson at No. 6. Walter and Higgins teamed up at No. 3 doubles and beat Rynearson and Ava Slater 8-1.

Avery Walter moved up to the top spot for the Cardinals and beat Audrey Jensen by an 8-4 score. Riley Nothwehr beat Geralyn Anderson 8-1 at No. 2 singles. Brooke Brown had the day’s other 8-0 win, beating Slater at No. 3. Emma Stogdill played at No. 4 for Clarinda and downed Jordan Porsch 8-4.

Brown and Avery Walter played at the top spot in doubles and earned an 8-2 win over Jensen and Anderson. Nothwehr and Stogdill beat Porsch and Moreno 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

The Cardinals are home again Monday to take on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.