The Clarinda A’s scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings in a 3-1 win over Des Moines Wednesday, June 7, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium – Eberly Field.

Three A’s pitchers combined to slow down the Peak Prospects’ bats all evening. Tucker Starling started on the mound and struck out seven over five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one walk. Charlie Horne then worked 3 1/3 innings, striking out three, and giving up the only Des Moines run on four hits and four walks. Luke Rodenberg struck out a batter in recording the final two outs to pick up the save.

Clarinda’s first run came in the third inning when Gavin Long singled to start the frame. He advanced to second when Tyler Mauldin was hit by a pitch, to third on a groundout and came home on Cole Warehime’s sacrifice fly. The A’s would leave the bases loaded in the inning.

After Des Moines put a run on the board to tie the game in the sixth, Warehime hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the A’s the lead. The A’s added a run in the eighth when Terrick Thompson doubled with one out, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Long’s groundout.

Thompson and Julian Sauger had two hits each to lead the A’s, who finished the game with seven. Warehime drove in two runs.

The A’s win came on their first of seven home games in seven days. Nevada comes to Clarinda next with games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.