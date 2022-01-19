Warrior girls place 3rd in final state tune-up

Five Southwest Iowa athletes combined to give the Warriors a third place finish at the girls division of the Rumble in River Country Monday, Jan. 17, at Nebraska City.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed back two days because of snow.

The Warriors scored 34 points to beat out Beatrice by three in the eight-team field. Wahoo and Nebraska City were well ahead of the field, scoring 85 and 70 points, respectively.

Madison Hensley and Clara Sapienza earned two wins each to lead the Warriors on the day.

Hensley beat teammates Laney Morrical and Tatiana Orozco in a four-athlete round-robin at 165 pounds to finish second. All three lost to unbeaten Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo by fall in the first period. Morrical finished third and Orozco fourth.

Sapienza won her first two matches at 145, earning a third period fall over Ashaya Steele of Crete and then a second period fall over Grace Stonner of Plattsmouth. Sapienza lost her final two matches, both by fall, to take third.

Braelyn Wilson was the other Warrior in the field and lost both of her matches to the same opponent at 152. Anna Kent of Nebraska City pinned Wilson in the third period and then beat her by a 7-0 decision.

The Warrior girls travel to Iowa City next for the girls state tournament Friday and Saturday.