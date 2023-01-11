 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrior girls unbeaten at Griswold

Maddie Hensley, Southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa junior Maddie Hensley leans in for the pin during the Riverside Tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

Three Southwest Iowa girls wrestlers combined to win six matches at Griswold Tuesday, Jan. 10, in matches that were held alongside a boys wrestling quad.

Clara Sapienza beat athletes from Denison, Red Oak and S.W.A.T. to lead the Warriors with a 3-0 day.

Emily Kesterson won a pair of matches and Maddie Hensley won her only match for Southwest Iowa.

All three athletes earned wins by fall over Denison athletes with Kesterson pinning Claire Miller in the first period at 155 pounds. Sapienza and Hensley both earned second period falls with Sapienza beating Angie Rivera at 140 and Hensley beat Adrianna Lupian at 170.

Sapienza and Kesterson both earned a pin over a S.W.A.T. athlete with Sapienza beating Lilliana Tafoya in the first period and Kesterson downing Paige Baier in the second.

Sapienza also battled Joselyn McCunn of Red Oak and earned a 3-0 decision.

The Warriors are back on the mat Saturday at Nebraska City.

