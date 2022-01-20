Warrior wrestling 1-2 at Missouri Valley

Clarinda wrestling won two duals and Southwest Iowa one at the Missouri Valley quadrangular Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The host Big Reds won all three duals, including a tight 39-34 decision over Clarinda. Tri-Center was also in the field and lost all three of its duals.

Clarinda beat Tri-Center and Southwest Iowa by identical 54-24 scores. The Warriors beat Tri-Center 40-19 and lost 54-22 to Missouri Valley.

Clarinda won four of the first five matches against Missouri Valley. Leland Woodruff, Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes all earned wins by fall in the first period and Kale Downey earned a 6-2 decision over Ben Hansen at 152 pounds. The only loss in the early matches came from Tyler Raybourn in a 5-2 decision against Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin.

Clarinda led 21-3 at that point, but saw the Big Reds earn wins by fall at 195 and 220 with Jaxon Miers and Bryson Harris taking the first period loss. Logan Green took a forfeit at 285 for Clarinda and then Kaden Whipp won an 18-5 major decision over Brad Orther at 106 to extend Clarinda’s lead to 31-15.

The Big Reds scored the next 18 points to take the lead, however, with Ryan Skeripski losing by fall at 113 and the Big Reds taking forfeits at the next two weights. Michael Mayer won a 6-4 decision over Riley Radke at 132 to give Clarinda 34-33 lead, but the Cardinals took a forfeit at 138 giving Clarinda just its third dual loss of the season.

The Cardinals took eight forfeits while giving up two in the dual with Tri-Center. Whipp was the only Cardinal to win a contested match, needing just 17 seconds to pin Brent Freeberg at 106.

Clarinda was 5-1 in contested matches against Southwest Iowa.

Whipp, Kale Downey, Raybourn and Green all won by first period fall while Harris earned six points with a win by injury default.

Brexton Roberts earned six points for the Warriors with a win by fall at 195.

The Cardinals took four forfeits and the Warriors took three.

Southwest Iowa took five forfeits in its dual win of the day while the Trojans took just one.

Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson both won contested matches for the Warriors. Johnson won by fall at 120 while Ettleman earned a 16-3 major decision over Taylor Conn at 113.

Roberts and Andreas Buttry lost but went the distance for the Warriors. Buttry dropped an 11-2 major decision to Freeberg at 106 and Roberts a 6-2 decision to Brecken Freeberg at 195.

The Warriors won four contested matches against Missouri Valley.

Johnson, Kyle Kesterson and Cooper Marvel all earned falls in the first period while Ettleman rolled past Parker Ferris with an 18-5 major decision.

Roberts and Samuel Daly went the distance for the Warriors. Daly dropped a 5-2 decision to Brek Boruff at 220 and Roberts an 11-4 decision to Gage Clausen at 195.

Clarinda improved to 13-3 in duals on the season and Southwest Iowa fell to 7-9. Both teams compete again at the John J. Harris Tournament in Corning Friday and Saturday while the Cardinals travel to Atlantic Thursday for two big conference duals against the Trojans and Glenwood.