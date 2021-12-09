Warrior wrestling earns one win at Hawkeye 10 quad

The Southwest Iowa wrestling team traveled to Glenwood Tuesday, Dec. 7, to dual three Hawkeye 10 Conference foes and earned one win.

The Warriors beat St. Albert 42-37, lost to Harlan 60-21 and lost to Glenwood 69-12.

The Warriors were able to take five forfeit wins in the dual against St. Albert and added contested wins from Gabe Johnson at 126 pounds and Cooper Marvel at 285, both by fall in the first minute of the match. Southwest Iowa also went the distance in two losses, which kept St. Albert from evening the score. Kyle Kesterson took a 3-0 loss at 145 and Brogan Alley dropped a 16-2 major decision at 138.

Andreas Buttry, Seth Ettleman, Philip Gardner, Lane Harris and Christian Mayer all took forfeit wins for the Warriors.

All nine contested matches went Glenwood’s way in the dual against the Rams. Ettleman went the distance in a 9-3 loss to Vincent Mayberry at 113.

Buttry and Mayer took forfeit wins to score the 12 points for the Warriors.

Marvel and Kesterson won contested matches in the dual against Harlan. Kesterson earned a 9-3 decision over Bryce Van Baale at 145 while Marvel pinned Jeremiah Davis in the second period.

Mathew Lamkins and Ettleman took forfeit wins.

The Warriors ended the day with a 2-3 dual record on the season. The Warriors are back on the mat Saturday in Lenox. The Warrior girls will spend Saturday at Riverside.