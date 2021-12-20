Warrior wrestling rolls to Corner title

The Southwest Iowa wrestling team rolled to a Corner Conference title Thursday, Dec. 16, beating Griswold, East Mills and East Atchison at the Corner Conference Dual Tournament, held at Sidney High School.

The Warriors beat Griswold 78-6, East Atchison 72-12 and East Mills 54-24.

Having a nearly full lineup gave the Warriors the win. They took seven forfeits in the win over East Mills.

Cade Smith and Hadley Reilly were the only Warriors to earn a win on the mat against the Wolverines. Both won by second period fall.

Andreas Buttry, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Kyle Kesterson, Samuel Daly and Chance Roof all took forfeit wins for the Warriors.

There were only two contested matches in the win over Griswold. Ettleman and Conner Rasco both won by fall for the Warriors. Buttry, Johnson, Smith, Gardner, Brogan Alley, Kesterson, Landon Roof, Reilly, Christian Mayer, Daly and Chance Roof all took forfeits.

There were four Warriors who earned a win on the mat in the win over the Wolves. Kesterson, Reilly and Chance Roof were winners by first period fall while Daly won by fall in the third period.

Buttry, Ettleman, Johnson, Smith, Gardner, Alley, Landon Roof and Mayer were all forfeit winners.

The Warriors improved to 5-3 in duals this season with the wins.