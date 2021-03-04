Warrior wrestling shows lots of improvement with young team

Southwest Iowa wrestling had a district qualifier this season and two other athletes who won more than 30 matches.

Sophomore Samuel Daly was the Warriors’ district tournament representative and won 23 matches during the season. Freshman Seth Ettleman and junior Kyle Kesterson led the Warriors with 34 and 32 wins respectively. Freshman Gabe Johnson added 29 wins. Ettleman and Johnson finished third at the sectional tournament.

The Warriors finished 11-15 on the dual season, including a second-place finish at the Corner Conference Dual Tournament in December.

Warriors head coach Aaron Lang said the dual record was a step in the right direction for his program.

“That was accomplished by hard work and having the weights filled,” Lang said. “I like the direction this program is going and can’t wait to see what next season brings.”

Lang said there was improvement across the board this year with more than 20 athletes seeing match time.

“I feel like we met preseason expectations,” Lang said. “We had some individual expectations that weren’t met, but we didn’t wrestle well enough at sectionals at some weights to move on.”