Warrior wrestling sweeps in Lenox

The Southwest Iowa Warriors left Lenox Tuesday, Jan. 12 with three dual wins.

The Warriors beat Bedford/Lenox 36-30, Red Oak 48-36 and Griswold 72-6.

The win over Bedford/Lenox came down to the final match and Hadley Reilly pinned Johnathan Weaver at 160 pounds to give the Warriors the win.

Mathew Lamkins, Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson also won by fall for the Warriors against the hosts. Samuel Daly earned a 9-6 win and Kyle Kesterson won 7-2.

Riley Spencer took a forfeit win.

The Warriors split 10 contested matches with Red Oak, but took three forfeits and Red Oak took just one.

Reilly, Lamkins, Kesterson, Joseph Thompson and Chance Roof all earned maximum points in winning their matches by fall.

Daly, Ettleman and Kolton Wilson all took forfeit wins.

There were only five contested matches in Southwest Iowa’s win over Griswold and the Warriors won four with Thompson, Daly, Kesterson and Dawson Erickson all winning by fall.

Ettleman, Johnson, Spencer, Reilly, Roof, Elliott Aultman, Kurt Speed and Christian Mayer all took forfeits.