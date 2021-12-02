 Skip to main content
Warriors split double dual in Woodbine
Southwest Iowa Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team. Front row, from left: Cade Smith, Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly, Andreas Buttry, Logan Allumbaugh-Richards, Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Madison Hensley. Second row, from left: Lillian Howe, Brayden Tobin, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Landon Roof, Kurt Speed, Seth Herrara and Emily Kesterson. Third row, from left: Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Chance Roof, Brexton Roberts, Lane Harris, Matthew Lamkins, Dylan Linkenhoker, Cooper Marvel, Samuel Daly and Wyatt Thompson. Back row, from left: Conner Rasco, Cody Dresher, Brogan Alley, Spencer Baier and Brandon Orozco. Not pictured: Alec Hobbie, Clara Sapienza and Riley Spencer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Southwest Iowa wrestling opened its season with a split of two duals at Woodbine Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Warriors beat Woodbine 60-13 and lost to Treynor 52-26.

Kyle Kesterson and Samuel Daly won two contested matches each for the Warriors while Seth Ettleman, Cade Smith and Gabe Johnson all finished 2-0.

Kesterson earned an 8-3 win over Treynor’s Brad Stock and pinned Woodbine’s Thomas Tremel in 38 seconds, both at 145 pounds. Daly worked at 220 and earned first period falls in both of his matches.

Ettleman beat Treynor’s Jamison Larsen by a 19-3 technical fall in 1:59 at 113 and took a forfeit against Woodbine. Smith and Johnson took two forfeit wins at 120 and 126.

Mathew Lamkins split his two contested matches at 170, giving the Warriors six points in the win over Woodbine with a second period fall.

Brogan Alley, Conner Rasco, Christian Mayer and Cooper Marvel all took a forfeit in the dual win over Woodbine. All four lost by fall against Treynor.

Dylan Linkenhoker and Hadley Reilly were both 0-2 on the day, but combined for three six-minute matches at 152 and 160. Linkenhoker dropped a 9-1 major decision against Treynor’s Danny Kinsella and a 10-1 major decision against Woodbine’s Nate Wright. Reilly lost 9-5 to Woodbine’s Colton Walsh and lost by fall against Treynor’s Caleb Iliff.

Philip Gardner also competed for the Warriors and was pinned twice at 138.

Treynor beat Woodbine 66-6 in the evening’s other dual.

A few rematches are possible Saturday as Southwest Iowa travels to Treynor Saturday for its first tournament of the season.

