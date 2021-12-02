Warriors split double dual in Woodbine

Southwest Iowa wrestling opened its season with a split of two duals at Woodbine Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Warriors beat Woodbine 60-13 and lost to Treynor 52-26.

Kyle Kesterson and Samuel Daly won two contested matches each for the Warriors while Seth Ettleman, Cade Smith and Gabe Johnson all finished 2-0.

Kesterson earned an 8-3 win over Treynor’s Brad Stock and pinned Woodbine’s Thomas Tremel in 38 seconds, both at 145 pounds. Daly worked at 220 and earned first period falls in both of his matches.

Ettleman beat Treynor’s Jamison Larsen by a 19-3 technical fall in 1:59 at 113 and took a forfeit against Woodbine. Smith and Johnson took two forfeit wins at 120 and 126.

Mathew Lamkins split his two contested matches at 170, giving the Warriors six points in the win over Woodbine with a second period fall.

Brogan Alley, Conner Rasco, Christian Mayer and Cooper Marvel all took a forfeit in the dual win over Woodbine. All four lost by fall against Treynor.