Warriors win Corner Conference title

Seven Southwest Iowa boys wrestlers earned Corner Conference all-conference honors, leading the Warriors to a Corner Conference Duals championship Thursday, Dec. 15, at Tarkio High School, hosted by East Atchison.

The Warriors beat East Mills 51-16, East Atchison 66-12 and Griswold 66-12 to win the conference title.

Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Blake Schaaf, Dylan Linkenhoker, Landon Roof, Kolton Wilson and Sam Daly all earned first team all-conference honors.

With East Atchison hosting the event, Missouri weight classes were used.

There were only three contested matches in the dual against Griswold, with the Warriors winning two. Schaaf earned a second period pin of Ethan Baxter at 132 pounds and Brandon Orozco won by fall over Jacob Carner at 285.

Ettleman, Johnson, Philip Gardner, Mavryc Morgan, Flynt Bell, Kurt Speed, Dylan Linkenhoker, Landon Roof and Kolton Wilson all took forfeit wins.

The Warriors went 4-3 in contested matches against East Mills, with Morgan, Christian Mayer, Wilson, Daly and Ettleman all taking forfeit wins to make the score lopsided.

Roof, Johnson and Schaaf all earned pins for Southwest Iowa, with Roof beating Cooper Hagen in the first period at 175, Schaaf downing Nick Maurer in the first period at 132 and Johnson earning a second period pin of Andrew Laramy at 126. Linkenhoker won the closest battle of the night, beating Jack Gordon 7-6 at 165.

Kurt Speed went the distance in his match, dropping an 11-3 major decision to Brodyn Wray at 157.

The Warriors won two of the three contested duals against the Wolves, with Johnson and Daly earning first period falls over Gavyn Irvine and Bo Peregrine.

Ettleman, Schaaf, Gardner, Bell, Speed, Linkenhoker, Roof, Mayer and Wilson all won by forfeit.

Southwest Iowa improved its dual record to 6-3 and will finish off the 2022 portion of the season Saturday at the Glenwood Tournament.