Warriors win one; three tech falls for Ettleman

Southwest Iowa Boys Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team. Front row, from left: Christian Mayer, Blake Schaaf, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman and Tyler Johnson. Middle row, from left: JW Linkenhoker, Noah Howe, Landon Roof, Brayden Tobin, Flynt Bell, Mavryc Morgan and Kurt Speed. Back row, from left: Brandon Orozco, Wyatt Thompson, Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Samuel Daly, Spencer Baier and Dylan Linkenhoker. Not pictured: Tristan Dresher, Parker Myers, Landon Ramos and Isaac Roach.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team won one of its three duals Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a quad hosted by Tri-Center.

The Warriors beat the host Trojans 56-18, but lost 55-20 to Abraham Lincoln and 61-11 to AHSTW.

Southwest Iowa won four of the six contested matches in the win over Tri-Center. Sam Daly and Dylan Linkenhoker both won by fall in the first 40 seconds and Seth Ettleman added a 17-2 second period technical fall. Gabe Johnson had a battle at 126 and earned a 9-7 decision over Brant Freeberg.

Christian Mayer, Kolton Wilson, Brandon Orozco, Blake Schaaf, Flynt Bell and Landon Roof all took forfeit wins for the Warriors.

There were 11 contested matches in the dual against Abraham Lincoln and the Warriors won just three.

Wilson earned a first period fall for the Warriors at 195, while Ettleman needed more than five minutes, but secured a 15-0 technical fall over Aidan Watts at 120. Daly earned an 8-4 decision against Warren Summers at 220.

Orozco took a forfeit win for the Warriors. Linkenhoker and Schaaf went the distance in losses, with Linkenhoker dropping a 10-2 major decision to Matt Long and Schaaf losing 6-1 to Evan Lang.

Ettleman and Johnson were the only Warriors to earn wins against AHSTW. Ettleman beat Tucker Osbahr by an 18-3 technical fall early in the third period and Johnson won by fall in the first period.

Daly and Orozco went the distance in losses with Daly losing 17-5 to Henry Lund and Orozco 4-2 to Sawyer Kiesel.

The Warriors return to the mat Saturday for the Winterset Tournament.

