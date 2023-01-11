 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors win three duals at Griswold

Southwest Iowa Boys Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team. Front row, from left: Christian Mayer, Blake Schaaf, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman and Tyler Johnson. Middle row, from left: JW Linkenhoker, Noah Howe, Landon Roof, Brayden Tobin, Flynt Bell, Mavryc Morgan and Kurt Speed. Back row, from left: Brandon Orozco, Wyatt Thompson, Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Samuel Daly, Spencer Baier and Dylan Linkenhoker. Not pictured: Tristan Dresher, Parker Myers, Landon Ramos and Isaac Roach.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team earned top honors at the Griswold Quad Tuesday, Jan. 10, beating the host Tigers 60-18, Red Oak 48-18 and Bedford 57-12.

The Warriors only won one contested match in beating Griswold. That win went to Blake Schaaf at 132 pounds, as he pinned Ethan Baxter in the second period.

Griswold won two contested matches by fall and took one forfeit. Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Flynt Bell, Spencer Baier, Kurt Speed, Landon Roof, Noah Howe and Sam Daly all took forfeit wins for Southwest Iowa.

Johnson and Daly earned contested wins in Southwest Iowa’s win over Red Oak. Johnson wrestled up at 132 and pinned Brandon Erp in the third period. Daly earned a second period fall over Sam Fields.

Three Warriors lost by fall, while Ettleman, Bell, Baier, Roof, Kolton Wilson and Brandon Orozco all took forfeit wins.

Daly, Orozco and Gardner won matches in the dual against Bedford. Daly and Orozco were winners by fall in the first period at 220 and 285, while Gardner won a 10-9 decision over Kase Coleman at 138.

Both of Bedford’s wins were by fall. Ettleman, Johnson, Schaaf, Baier, Speed, Christian Mayer and Wilson all took a forfeit win.

Next for the Warriors is the Weeping Water, Nebraska Tournament Friday.

