The Clarinda girls golf team posted the three lowest individual scores in earning a 198-218 home win over Lewis Central Monday, April 17.

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins earned medalist honors with a 44, while teammate Gianna Rock was runner-up with a 48. Kamryn McCoy’s 51 also beat Katelyn Reed — Lewis Central’s low score — who shot a 53.

Jorja Brown added a 55 to complete Clarinda’s team score. Lilly Smith and Alli Allbaugh also saw varsity time for the Cardinals. Smith finished with a 64 and Allbaugh a 71.

The Cardinals are home for another Hawkeye 10 Conference dual Thursday against Atlantic.