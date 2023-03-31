Clarinda’s Ronnie Weidman couldn’t make a decision between bowling and baseball when asked what his favorite sport has been during his four years at Clarinda High School.

Weidman is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Weidman actually has spent time in six sports. He played football and bowling and will finish his high school athletics career with track and field and baseball. He said he tried to dual sport the winter of his freshman year, competing in wrestling as well as bowling. He also did cross country instead of football his freshman year, but said that was only for one season and he went back to football because he missed it too much.

“I’m glad I did them all,” Weidman said. “It started with me wanting to be involved in a sport in every season just to help out. I have always done four sports even when I didn’t want to, there were times I just wasn’t feeling it, but I went out and did it.”

Baseball and bowling are the two he has played the longest, saying he was playing baseball at age 3 and bowling at 5 years old. He said baseball is great because you’re outside, it’s warm and there is something about throwing the ball around with friends. The success of the bowling program over the years and the energy on the team have led to bowling also being called a favorite.

“My freshman year I just went out (for bowling) just to see how it would go,” Weidman said. “Then my sophomore year, we knew what we were doing and then districts came around and we ended up beating St. Albert so we knew we could do it. Then last year, we didn’t do our best in districts and (Shenandoah) ends up being state champions. This year, we knew we needed to do this, but fell short in the quarterfinals.”

Last year was Weidman’s first year playing varsity baseball and he started 26 games for the Cardinals, finishing with 19 hits, 19 runs and 16 RBIs.

He averaged a 173 game over his four-year bowling career with his best year statistically being his junior season when he rolled a 192 game average and had a high game of 277.

Weidman started his career with the Air Force earlier this month and hopes to be involved there, along with firefighting, after graduation. His uncle, who just retired from the Air Force, got him started on that path.

Weidman said it’s been a fun four years in Clarinda and playing all of these sports has taught him to always be a teammate.

“I just went out to help the team,” Weidman said, “and eventually that could lead to winning a game. It was about having fun with friends and working with the team.”

Weidman adds he wouldn’t want to take anything back, but said it’s a “weird feeling” knowing that his high school career is about over.