West Central Valley pulls away from Mustangs in second half of season finale

A promising start to Shenandoah football’s final game of the 2021 season faded in the second half as the Mustangs lost 41-21 at home against West Central Valley Friday, Oct. 22.

The Mustangs led 21-14 at halftime, but were outscored 27-0 over the final 24 minutes.

Shenandoah’s season ended with a 2-7 record in the final game for eight seniors.

Sophomore quarterback Nolan Mount threw a pair of touchdown passes in the game. A 3-yard connection to Blake Herold tied the score at 7 in the first quarter and then an 8-yard strike to Brody Cullin put the Mustangs in front 21-14 at halftime.

Beau Gardner added a 12-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Mustangs a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Braiden Beane and Kaedon Lindsay had two touchdown runs each for the Wildcats, who ended their season at 4-5. Lindsay and Hunter Keller – who also had a touchdown run - both eclipsed 100 rushing yards as the Wildcats finished with 298 yards rushing for the game.

Herold led the Mustang defense with 10 tackles. Clayton Holben added 7.5, Owen Laughlin had six and Gardner and Morgan Cotten finished with 5.5 each.