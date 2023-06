The Essex baseball team lost for the fifth time in five games this season Tuesday, June 6, in a 16-0 loss at West Harrison.

The Hawkeyes scored five runs in the first inning, three more in the second and eight in the third to end the game after 3 ½ innings.

Marshall Putnam had the only hit for the Trojans, while Bradley Franks had two strikeouts on the mound.

Another non-conference game is next for the Trojans as they travel Thursday to Southwest Valley.