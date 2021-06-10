West Harrison edges Trojanettes in low-scoring battle

The Essex baseball and softball teams left West Harrison with two very different losses Tuesday, June 8.

The Trojanettes gave up three runs in the first inning and that was it, but couldn’t find enough offense in a 3-1 loss. The Trojans gave up multiple runs in all four innings in a 15-1 loss.

In softball, Essex pitcher Elise Dailey went the distance, giving up just the three earned runs. West Harrison finished with seven hits and two walks while Dailey struck out five in the complete game loss.

Essex had just four hits against Hawkeye pitcher Emily McIntosh. Brooke Burns had two of the hits, including a double. Tori Burns had a hit and scored the only run. Brianne Johnson had the other hit and drove in a run.

The Trojanettes fell to 0-2 with the loss while the Hawkeyes improved to 3-6.

West Harrison jumped on Essex early in the baseball game and scored multiple runs all four times they were at bat in the five-inning win.

Payton Ashlock, Tony Racine and Nash English combined to pitch the four innings with all giving up multiple runs. Only five of the 15 runs were earned. Ashlock and Racine had one strikeout each.