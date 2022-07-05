West Harrison overpowers Cowboys in district opener

A six-run fourth inning broke the game open as West Harrison eliminated the Sidney baseball team from the Class 1A District 2 Tournament by a 13-3 score, Saturday, July 2, in a game played at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs.

It was West Harrison’s third win over Sidney this season and advanced the Hawkeyes into the district semifinal round. Sidney’s season ended with a 9-10 record.

The teams traded two-run innings over the first two frames and then West Harrison added two runs in the third to lead 4-2 before the big fourth inning. Sidney got one run back in the top of the sixth, but the Hawkeyes scored three in the home sixth to end the game early.

Seth Ettleman went the distance on the mound for the Cowboys. He struck out two, but gave up 15 hits, two walks and 13 runs, seven earned.

Cole Stenzel and Nik Peters finished with two hits each for the Cowboys. Stenzel doubled and scored two runs. Peters also doubled and drove in a run. Brydon Huntley, Ettleman and Elliott Aultman had the other Sidney hits. Ettleman scored the other run and also drove in a run and stole a base. Gabe Johnson also drove in a run.

The first four batters in the Cowboy lineup – Garett Phillips, Huntley, Jacob Hobbie and Stenzel – are all seniors and exit the program.