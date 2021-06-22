West Harrison rallies past Cowboys for West Harrison Tournament title

The Sidney Cowboys had the lead after five innings of the West Harrison Tournament championship game Saturday, June 19, but the host Hawkeyes tied the game in the sixth and then walked off in the seventh for the 5-4 win.

Sidney advanced to the final of the four-team tournament with an 18-3 win over Whiting earlier in the day.

The Cowboys put up three runs in the third inning against West Harrison to lead 3-1. The Cowboys made it 4-1 in the fifth before West Harrison rallied.

Cole Stenzel finished with two of the four Cowboy hits. He also scored a run and drove in a pair.

Brydon Huntley and Brexton Roberts had the other Cowboy hits.

The Sidney bats went off for three runs in the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth against Whiting to end the game after four frames.

The Cowboys ended up with 16 hits, seven for extra bases including a Roberts home run. Roberts finished with four hits, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Huntley, Garett Phillips and Gabe Johnson all had three hits for the Cowboys with Johnson driving in four runs. Huntley and Phillips scored three runs each.