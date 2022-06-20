West Harrison, Whiting defeat Cowboy baseball

The Sidney baseball team lost twice Saturday, June 18, at the West Harrison Tournament.

Whiting used a four-run third inning to beat the Cowboys 6-3 and then Sidney lost 11-0 to West Harrison. West Harrison beat Whiting as well to take the tournament title.

The Hawkeyes scored in six of the seven innings, but a three-run second inning and a four-run seventh provided most of the West Harrison offense.

Michael Hensley was the only Cowboy to record a hit in the game. Gabe Johnson drew two walks and stole a base and Jacob Hobbie also walked for Sidney.

Garett Phillips started on the mound for the Cowboys and struck out two over 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and five runs, three earned. Brydon Huntley gave up another five runs, all earned, in 1 1/3 innings, with one strikeout. Johnson pitched 2 1/3 innings, and gave up just one unearned run while Kolt Payne worked a scoreless inning.

Whiting scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead in Sidney’s first game. Sidney put up single runs in the first, sixth and seventh frames, but couldn’t overcome the Warriors’ big inning.

Seth Ettleman started on the mound and went three innings for the Cowboys, striking out two and giving up three hits and five runs, four earned. Payne and Hensley finished the game on the mound with Payne pitching a perfect 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and Hensley giving up just one hit, three walks and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Phillips led the Sidney bats with two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Huntley and Hobbie added a hit and an RBI with Huntley swiping two bases. Ettleman scored the other Sidney run.

Sidney ended the day with a 3-7 record. The Cowboys travel to Essex for a Corner Conference doubleheader Monday.