 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Harrison, Whiting defeat Cowboy baseball

  • 0
Jacob Hobbie, Sidney

Sidney senior Jacob Hobbie fires the ball back into the infield from his position in left field during the Cowboys' Corner Conference loss Thursday, June 2, at Fremont-Mills.

The Sidney baseball team lost twice Saturday, June 18, at the West Harrison Tournament.

Whiting used a four-run third inning to beat the Cowboys 6-3 and then Sidney lost 11-0 to West Harrison. West Harrison beat Whiting as well to take the tournament title.

The Hawkeyes scored in six of the seven innings, but a three-run second inning and a four-run seventh provided most of the West Harrison offense.

Michael Hensley was the only Cowboy to record a hit in the game. Gabe Johnson drew two walks and stole a base and Jacob Hobbie also walked for Sidney.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Garett Phillips started on the mound for the Cowboys and struck out two over 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and five runs, three earned. Brydon Huntley gave up another five runs, all earned, in 1 1/3 innings, with one strikeout. Johnson pitched 2 1/3 innings, and gave up just one unearned run while Kolt Payne worked a scoreless inning.

Whiting scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead in Sidney’s first game. Sidney put up single runs in the first, sixth and seventh frames, but couldn’t overcome the Warriors’ big inning.

People are also reading…

Seth Ettleman started on the mound and went three innings for the Cowboys, striking out two and giving up three hits and five runs, four earned. Payne and Hensley finished the game on the mound with Payne pitching a perfect 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and Hensley giving up just one hit, three walks and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Phillips led the Sidney bats with two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Huntley and Hobbie added a hit and an RBI with Huntley swiping two bases. Ettleman scored the other Sidney run.

Sidney ended the day with a 3-7 record. The Cowboys travel to Essex for a Corner Conference doubleheader Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East …

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian athlete switches nationality to play at Wimbledon

Recommended for you