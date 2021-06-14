Whipple, Ettleman pitch Cowboys past Stanton in 10

STANTON – Pitching and defense dominated most of the day Friday, June 11, between the Sidney and Stanton baseball teams, but a walk turned into a run in the 10th inning, giving Sidney a 4-3 road win.
Brydon Huntley walked to lead off the top of the 10th against Stanton relief pitcher Carter Johnson, who had been pitching since the sixth. Huntley stole second, then after a strikeout, stole third. Brexton Roberts followed with a slow roller to short, which Viking shortstop Colby Royal couldn’t field cleanly in his haste to get the ball to the plate, and Huntley scored.
Sidney then loaded the bases on a pair of walks, but a groundout and a caught stealing when the runner on the first, with the bases loaded, took off for second base, ended the inning.
Sidney pitching was the story of the game, though. Leighton Whipple struck out 11 in eight innings, but ran into the pitch limit and Sidney head coach Brad Johnson called on freshman Seth Ettleman to make his first varsity conference pitching appearance in conference play.
“Seth has some tough stuff to hit,” Johnson said on the decision to go with the freshman. “He was ready.”
Ettleman retired all six batters he faced, three by strikeout, including the top of the Viking order in the 10th to nail down the win for the Cowboys.
“We’re just trying to get better every day, but very happy with this win,” Johnson said. “They stayed in it. It was a big night for Seth and that’s incredible for him. He has worked hard in the offseason and it showed well (Friday).”
An error plated two runs against Whipple in the second and Stanton would add another in the fifth when a groundout scored a runner who had reached on an error.
“We used all of Leighton’s pitches,” Johnson said. “He walked one and hit a couple but he’s a solid senior and a good leader on this team. He hits his spots well.”
Royal and Johnson combined to strike out 18 Cowboys during the game and gave up just two hits, none after the second inning. The pair issued 10 walks, though, and the Cowboys took advantage on the bases.
“I like to be aggressive,” Johnson said. “We hit the ball okay but always right at them. They are a good team and we’ll see them a couple more times I’m sure. We always enjoy playing up here.”
The win, coupled with Fremont-Mills’ win over East Mills Friday, gives the Cowboys a two-game lead in the Corner Conference at the halfway mark. They have beaten all of the other five teams in the conference once. They are 5-5 overall.
The Vikings fell to 5-4 on the season, 2-2 in the conference.