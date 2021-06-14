Whipple, Ettleman pitch Cowboys past Stanton in 10

“We’re just trying to get better every day, but very happy with this win,” Johnson said. “They stayed in it. It was a big night for Seth and that’s incredible for him. He has worked hard in the offseason and it showed well (Friday).”

An error plated two runs against Whipple in the second and Stanton would add another in the fifth when a groundout scored a runner who had reached on an error.

“We used all of Leighton’s pitches,” Johnson said. “He walked one and hit a couple but he’s a solid senior and a good leader on this team. He hits his spots well.”

Royal and Johnson combined to strike out 18 Cowboys during the game and gave up just two hits, none after the second inning. The pair issued 10 walks, though, and the Cowboys took advantage on the bases.

“I like to be aggressive,” Johnson said. “We hit the ball okay but always right at them. They are a good team and we’ll see them a couple more times I’m sure. We always enjoy playing up here.”

The win, coupled with Fremont-Mills’ win over East Mills Friday, gives the Cowboys a two-game lead in the Corner Conference at the halfway mark. They have beaten all of the other five teams in the conference once. They are 5-5 overall.

The Vikings fell to 5-4 on the season, 2-2 in the conference.