Whipple, Laumann shut down Knight bats in Sidney sweep

The Sidney softball and baseball teams opened Corner Conference play Friday, May 28, with comfortable wins at Fremont-Mills.

The Cowgirls needed just six innings to post an 11-1 victory, while baseball pitched a 9-0 shutout.

In the baseball game, Leighton Whipple pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out eight while giving up just three hits and one walk.

Fremont-Mills’ only real chance against Whipple came in the sixth inning, when the Knights loaded the bases with two outs. Bur Whipple got a strikeout to get out of danger.

Carter Hunt worked around a two-out single to retire the Knights in the seventh inning.

The Cowboys had five runs on the board before Whipple even threw a pitch in easily their biggest inning of the day.

The Cowboy bats had just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks and five Fremont-Mills errors. Brexton Roberts had one of the three hits and scored twice for the Cowboys. Eight of the nine starters scored for Sidney. Brydon Huntley also had a hit and drove in two for the Cowboys, who improved to 1-3 on the season.

Makenna Laumann struck out 10 Knights in the softball game, giving up three hits, two walks and one unearned run.