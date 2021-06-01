Whipple, Laumann shut down Knight bats in Sidney sweep

The Sidney softball and baseball teams opened Corner Conference play Friday, May 28, with comfortable wins at Fremont-Mills.
The Cowgirls needed just six innings to post an 11-1 victory, while baseball pitched a 9-0 shutout.
In the baseball game, Leighton Whipple pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out eight while giving up just three hits and one walk.
Fremont-Mills’ only real chance against Whipple came in the sixth inning, when the Knights loaded the bases with two outs. Bur Whipple got a strikeout to get out of danger.
Carter Hunt worked around a two-out single to retire the Knights in the seventh inning.
The Cowboys had five runs on the board before Whipple even threw a pitch in easily their biggest inning of the day.
The Cowboy bats had just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks and five Fremont-Mills errors. Brexton Roberts had one of the three hits and scored twice for the Cowboys. Eight of the nine starters scored for Sidney. Brydon Huntley also had a hit and drove in two for the Cowboys, who improved to 1-3 on the season.
Makenna Laumann struck out 10 Knights in the softball game, giving up three hits, two walks and one unearned run.
The Cowgirls took six walks in the game and finished with five hits, including two each from Emily Hutt and Aunika Hayes. Hayes, Kaden Payne, Faith Brumbaugh and Jolie Sheldon all scored twice for the Cowgirls, who improved to 1-2 with the win.