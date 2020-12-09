Whipple leads Cowboy basketball to win over Wolves

A strong finish to the first half, which led into a big third quarter helped Sidney boys basketball pull away for a 64-40 win at East Atchison Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“Defensively we finally got to the help side and were able to take away some of the layups we gave up late in the first quarter,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We were also able to get out in transition which helped us get some easy buckets.”

The Cowboys led 14-12 after the first quarter and 30-21 at the half, but pushed the lead to 49-25 by the end of the third period.

Leighton Whipple and Kyle Beam were standout performers, according to Larsen.

“Leighton had a very strong game defensively and hit some big jump shots for the second game in a row,” Larsen said. “Kyle came in off the bench and made some jump shots again. His confidence is starting to grow.”

Whipple led Sidney with 15 points and four rebounds. Beam and Cole Jorgenson added 10 points each. Beam was the only Cowboy to make multiple 3-point shots.

Jorgenson added a team best five assists.

Garett Phillips and Taylor McFail scored seven points each for Sidney with McFail securing four rebounds.