Whipple leads Cowboy basketball to win over Wolves

A strong finish to the first half, which led into a big third quarter helped Sidney boys basketball pull away for a 64-40 win at East Atchison Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“Defensively we finally got to the help side and were able to take away some of the layups we gave up late in the first quarter,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We were also able to get out in transition which helped us get some easy buckets.”
The Cowboys led 14-12 after the first quarter and 30-21 at the half, but pushed the lead to 49-25 by the end of the third period.
Leighton Whipple and Kyle Beam were standout performers, according to Larsen.
“Leighton had a very strong game defensively and hit some big jump shots for the second game in a row,” Larsen said. “Kyle came in off the bench and made some jump shots again. His confidence is starting to grow.”
Whipple led Sidney with 15 points and four rebounds. Beam and Cole Jorgenson added 10 points each. Beam was the only Cowboy to make multiple 3-point shots.
Jorgenson added a team best five assists.
Garett Phillips and Taylor McFail scored seven points each for Sidney with McFail securing four rebounds.
Conner Behrends ended the night with four points and six rebounds, Matthew Benedict added three points, four rebounds and three assists. Nik Peters scored Sidney’s other two points. He also had four boards.
The Cowboys improved to 2-1 on the season while pushing the Wolves to 0-4.
“We still need to toughen up a bit on the defensive end and have to find someone who can score inside for us,” Larsen said. “We have the potential to have a very good year, but need to clean some things up if we want to contend for a league championship.”
That quest for a Corner Conference title continues Friday with a trip to Griswold.
Girls Game
The Sidney Cowgirls lost for the first time in three games so far this season Tuesday, Dec. 8, but it took double overtime to do it as East Atchison pulled off a 63-56 win.
The Tarkio/Fairfax shared program led 19-11 after the first quarter, but managed just 26 points in the final three quarters as Sidney gradually pulled even, sending the game to overtime at 45-45.
The teams scored seven points each in the first extra session, but the Wolves tallied 11 to Sidney’s four in the final four minutes.
The Cowgirls fell to 2-1 with the loss as the Wolves improved to 4-1.
Chay Ward led four Cowgirls in double figures with 17 points. She added six rebounds.
Avery Dowling had another nice night from outside, making 5 of 11 3-pointers to score 16 points. She added seven boards.
Harley Spurlock and Alexis Massey scored 10 points each while combining for 14 boards, including Spurlock’s team best eight.
Makenna Laumann scored two points to go with six assists and five rebounds. Kaden Payne scored the other Sidney point while also blocking three shots. Emily Hutt grabbed three rebounds.
The Cowgirls return to conference play with a road game Friday against Griswold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!