Whipple scores twice in Cowboy loss to St. Albert

The Sidney Cowboys completed a winless regular season, Friday, Oct. 9 with a 57-20 home loss to St. Albert.

It was Sidney’s first year playing 11-man football in nearly two decades. That change coupled with playing in a district that looks like it has several good teams has been tough for the Cowboys this year as it ended against a powerful St. Albert program that won the Class A District 9 title.

Sidney and St. Albert will meet again, Friday, Oct. 16 in the first round of the playoffs. The teams are paired up in Class A Pod 14 and will play at St. Albert High School.

The Falcons jumped on the Cowboys early and put the game out of reach quickly, but Sidney was able to score on some big plays.

Leighton Whipple broke a 68 yard touchdown run and added a 95 yard kickoff return for a score.

Whipple also caught three passes for 87 yards in the loss. Quarterback Matthew Benedict completed 7 of 12 passes for 126 yards.

Tyler Hensley rushed for 75 yards while Cole Stenzel added a rushing touchdown for the Cowboys.

Stenzel led Sidney’s defense with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Micah Aldana finished with seven tackles and Conner Behrends added a pair of sacks.

Sidney finished the regular season at 0-7 overall and 0-5 in Class A District 9. St. Albert improved to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the district.