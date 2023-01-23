Whitehead leads Cowboys to win to wrap up Corner Tourney

The Sidney Cowboys earned the consolation trophy at the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament with a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday, Jan. 21, in a game played at Griswold High School.

After leading 13-11 after the first quarter, Sidney trailed 24-23 at halftime to a Viking team that had already beaten them twice during the season. The Cowboys had a big third quarter, however, outscoring Stanton 16-8, to take the lead and held off the Vikings down the stretch.

Grant Whitehead knocked down five 3-points shots to lead the Cowboys with 24 points. He added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Braedon Godfread also scored in double figures with 14 points while securing four rebounds.

Nik Peters added nine points and 16 rebounds for Sidney; 10 of Peters’ rebounds were on the offensive glass. Taylor McFail contributed four points, eight rebounds and three assists and Andreas Buttry scored three points. Michael Hensley put up two points to go with seven rebounds. Kolt Payne added four rebounds.

East Mills won the tournament title, beating Fremont-Mills later Saturday evening 63-26.

With the victory, Sidney improved to 6-8 on the season. Next for the Cowboys is a conference regular season home game Tuesday against Griswold.