 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitehead leads Cowboys to win to wrap up Corner Tourney

  • 0
Grant Whitehead, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Grant Whitehead scoops the ball toward the basket during the Cowboys’ consolation game win over Stanton Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Corner Conference Tournament. Whitehead scored 24 points to lead the Cowboys to the win.

 Photos by Charm Carpenter, Red Oak Express

The Sidney Cowboys earned the consolation trophy at the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament with a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday, Jan. 21, in a game played at Griswold High School.

After leading 13-11 after the first quarter, Sidney trailed 24-23 at halftime to a Viking team that had already beaten them twice during the season. The Cowboys had a big third quarter, however, outscoring Stanton 16-8, to take the lead and held off the Vikings down the stretch.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Grant Whitehead knocked down five 3-points shots to lead the Cowboys with 24 points. He added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Braedon Godfread also scored in double figures with 14 points while securing four rebounds.

Nik Peters added nine points and 16 rebounds for Sidney; 10 of Peters’ rebounds were on the offensive glass. Taylor McFail contributed four points, eight rebounds and three assists and Andreas Buttry scored three points. Michael Hensley put up two points to go with seven rebounds. Kolt Payne added four rebounds.

People are also reading…

East Mills won the tournament title, beating Fremont-Mills later Saturday evening 63-26.

With the victory, Sidney improved to 6-8 on the season. Next for the Cowboys is a conference regular season home game Tuesday against Griswold.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Recommended for you