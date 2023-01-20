Wilmes, Woodruff lead Cardinals at home duals

The Clarinda boys wrestling team managed just five match wins in home dual losses to Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Glenwood and Atlantic Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Cardinals lost 64-9 to the Trojans and 54-18 to the Rams. The Clarinda girls also wrestled a few matches against Glenwood with Jalon Olson earning a match win.

Leland Woodruff and Dominick Polsley earned match wins in Clarinda’s dual with Glenwood. Both won by first period fall at 160 and 170 pounds. Jase Wilmes scored Clarinda’s other team points by taking a forfeit.

Glenwood had five match wins in the dual, three of them came by first period fall, but the other two were close low-scoring decisions.

In a battle of state-ranked athletes, Karson Downey bumped up to 195 pounds and took a 1-0 loss to CJ Carter. Bryson Harris dropped a 3-1 decision to Trent Patton at 285.

Woodruff, Downey and Wilmes all won by decision in Clarinda’s dual against Atlantic. Woodruff beat Donovan Hedrington 9-3, Downey earned a 5-0 decision over Brenden Casey and Wilmes beat Miles Mundorf 3-0.

Atlantic earned five match wins, with four coming by fall and Jaxon Miers dropping a 12-4 major decision to Nathan Keiser at 195.

Olson competed against three different Glenwood athletes, while Kambry Gordon also competed once. Olson pinned Mckenna Wilkes at the end of the second period at 145, but was also pinned twice. Gordon lost a 16-0 technical fall to Audrina Johansen at 110.

The Clarinda boys are back on the mat Friday and Saturday at the John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley. The Clarinda girls compete again Monday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.