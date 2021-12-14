Wilson wins championship at Riverside

Four of the five Southwest Iowa athletes in the field finished in the top two at the Riverside Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 11.

Braelyn Wilson was the only champion for the Warriors as she took the 151-157 pound weight class title. Teammate Tatiana Orozco was also in that class and finished second. Both pinned Allyson Keener of Riverside and Wilson earned a fall in 3:31 over Orozco.

Emily Kesterson and Maddison Hensley also finished second for Southwest Iowa. Kesterson was 2-1 in the 144-150 class. She started her day with a pair of falls before losing by fall to Grace Britten of Nodaway Valley. Hensley was second in the 168-171 division. She was 1-1 with a pair of first period falls.

Laney Morrical was also in the field for the Warriors and finished fourth in the 150-166 class.

The Southwest Iowa girls travel to Nebraska Saturday for the Platteview Tournament.