The Clarinda A’s extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Saturday, June 24, but then the streak ended with a 5-4 loss to the Mudcats in the second game of the MINK League doubleheader.

It was a crazy finish to the first game, which didn’t see much offense until late. MINK League doubleheaders are only seven inning games and the A’s held a 1-0 lead going into the fifth when they plated three runs. After a hit by pitch and an error, Gavin Long tripled in two runs and then scored on Cole Warehime’s single.

Chillicothe cut the lead in half in the sixth before the A’s scored three times in the seventh inning.

A pair of walks started the frame and then Luke Stout and Terrick Thompson moved up a base on a wild pitch. They both crossed the plate on Long’s single. Junior Barajas added a sacrifice fly for a 7-2 lead.

The A’s needed most of that insurance as they gave up three runs on four hits in the last inning.

Long, Warehime and Joey Little all had two hits for the A’s with Long driving in four runs. Stout and Thompson scored two runs each.

Luke Spencer earned the win, striking out three on the mound in five innings. He gave up four hits, one walk and two runs, one earned. Luke Rodenberg faced 13 batters over the final two innings, but did enough for the A’s to hold on for the win as he gave up five hits, two walks and three earned runs.

The nightcap saw Chillicothe score three runs in the home fifth to take the lead and the Mudcats held on for the one-run win.

The A’s had just four hits for the game. Julian Sauger singled in a pair of runs in the fourth. Warehime singled in a run in the fifth and then another run scored in the fifth on an error, which gave Clarinda a 4-2 lead. The A’s were retired in order in each of the final two innings.

Colby Royal started the game on the mound and struck out three in four innings, giving up seven hits, three walks and five earned runs. Paxton Terveen came on in relief and struck out three over two innings. He was not charged with a run.

Long scored two bases and scored two runs to lead Clarinda’s offense. Sauger drove in two and Warehime finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

The A’s finished the day with a 17-5 record, 14-5 in the MINK League.