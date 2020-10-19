Winless season ends for Cowboy football

Matthew Benedict passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, but that’s all the Sidney offense could put on the scoreboard in a 45-14 loss at St. Albert, Friday, Oct. 16 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

The loss ends Sidney’s first 11-man football season in nearly two decades with a 0-8 record.

Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said nobody ever wants to finish winless, but there were positives this year to take for the program going forward.

“As a coach we’re disappointed,” said Sears, “but we’re not discouraged. There were enough positives within the game and behind the scenes to build on. There was good effort and attitude from a ton of key contributors that will return next season.”

Playing just seven days after the Falcons beat the Cowboys 57-20, St. Albert started fast leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime.

Sidney scored twice in the second half, both times trimming the deficit under 35 to stop the continuous clock. Benedict scored on a three yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the Falcon lead to 38-6 and then Benedict found Cole Stenzel for a three yard score in the fourth quarter. The two point conversion made for the final margin.