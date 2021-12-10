Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Dec. 10

Friday Preview

Bowling: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah bowling teams travel to Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs for the Thomas Jefferson Tournament. There are about 10 teams in the field. For the Shenandoah teams, this is the season opener as the Mustangs hope for a good start after qualifying for the state tournament a year ago and the Fillies hope to continue to show the improvement they did as a young team last year. Both Clarinda teams are competing for the second time in as many days. The boys finished with a pin count of 2,644 Thursday while the girls ended at 2,302.

Girls Basketball: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals take the floor for the second time in as many nights with Class 4A’s top-ranked team coming in. The Cardinals enter play at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a Thursday loss to Atlantic. The Rams are 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play and are coming off a win over Denison on Tuesday. Jenna Hopp leads the Rams at 23.3 points per game while Brynlee Arnold is second on the team in scoring and has a team best 7.3 rebounds per contest. Glenwood won last season’s meeting 72-25.

Boys Basketball: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinal boys have a big opportunity this evening with a state-ranked Rams team coming in. The Cardinals are 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They are coming off a win over Atlantic on Tuesday. The Rams are 2-1 on the season, 1-1 in the conference and took a loss against Denison on Tuesday. Caden Johnson, Zac Kelsey and Logyn Eckheart all average double figure points for the Rams with Eckheart nearly adding double figure rebounds. Glenwood won both of last season’s meetings 69-65 and 70-58.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Shenandoah

Info to know: A couple coverage area teams match up in Shenandoah this evening as the Mustangs and Trojans both search for win number one. The Mustangs are 0-4 on the season after losing Tuesday to Red Oak. The Trojans come in 0-3. They haven’t played since an overtime loss to Cedar Bluffs on Saturday. Shenandoah’s Zach Foster is the only double figure scorer for either team coming into play this evening. This is the first meeting between the Mustangs and Trojans in at least a decade.

Girls Basketball: Griswold at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls play in front of their home fans for the third time this week. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls are trying to make it a winning week after losing to Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday and beating East Atchison Tuesday. The Cowgirls are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Corner Conference. The Tigers are 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in the conference. They are 0-2 this week with a loss to Stanton Tuesday and a loss to Riverside Monday. McKenna Wiechman leads the Tigers at 15.8 points per game. Brenna Rossell also scores in double figures at 10 points per contest while also leading the team at eight rebounds. Sidney won all three meetings between the teams last season 59-32, 57-33 and 50-26.

Boys Basketball: Griswold at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys look to stay unbeaten as they host the Tigers this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Sidney is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference and holds a win over East Atchison already this week. The Tigers are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference. They are 0-2 this week with a loss to Stanton Tuesday and to Riverside Monday. Kamron Brownlee leads the Tigers at 13.3 points per game. Adam Houser is second in scoring with Caleb Oakleaf leading the Tigers in rebounds. Sidney won all three meetings last season 59-33, 75-42 and 67-39.