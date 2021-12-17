Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Dec. 17

Friday Preview

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at St. Albert

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies travel to Council Bluffs looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Creston. Shenandoah comes in 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Saintes are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference after losing to Underwood Monday. Ella Klusman leads the Saintes with 11.8 points per game.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at St. Albert

Info to know: The Mustangs also travel to Council Bluffs for a Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup against the Falcons. Shenandoah comes in 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They are 0-3 this week, including a loss to Riverside Thursday. The Falcons are playing just their fifth game of the season and are an even 2-2, 1-2 in the conference. They haven’t played since a loss to Lewis Central last Friday. Carter White leads the Falcons at 16 points per game.

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Denison

Info to know: The Cardinals make the long trip to Denison for a Hawkeye 10 Conference game coming off a thrilling win over Bedford Thursday. Clarinda is also going for their first conference win. The Monarchs come in 3-4 on the season, 1-2 in the conference. They lost a one point game to OABCIG last time out. Kira Langenfeld leads the Monarchs at 12 points per game.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Denison

Info to know: The Cardinal boys also make the trip to Denison for a conference matchup. Clarinda comes in 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference after beating Bedford Thursday. It’s a tough test for the Cardinals who battle a Monarch team who is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. They earned a win over OABCIG Tuesday. Carson Seuntjens leads Denison at 15 points per game.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at Essex

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney girls basketball teams conclude the 2021 portions of the season against each other this evening. The Trojanettes are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Corner Conference after losing to Stanton on Tuesday. The Cowgirls are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference after beating Fremont-Mills Tuesday.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Essex

Info to know: The Trojans and Cowboys also match up in Essex tonight in the 2021 finale. Essex comes in 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Corner Conference after losing to Stanton Tuesday. The Cowboys are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference after beating Fremont-Mills Tuesday.