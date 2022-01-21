Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Jan. 21

Friday Preview

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament

Info to know: Seven Southwest Iowa athletes are in the field at the first day of the IWCOA Girls State Championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Clara Sapienza competes in the 140 pound division for the Warriors. Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Emily Kesterson all compete in the 155 pound division and Madison Hensley and Lillian Howe are in the 170 pound bracket. Athletes wrestle through to the quarterfinals today with the remainder of the tournament taking place Saturday.

Wrestling: Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at John J. Harris Tournament

Info to know: The first of two days of Southwest Valley’s John J. Harris Tournament takes place today in Corning. There are 25 teams in the field. Joining the Cardinals, Mustangs, Warriors and host Timberwolves are: ACGC, Atlantic, Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarke, Creston, Denison, Des Moines North-Hoover, Earlham, East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, Tri-Center, Wayne and Winterset.

Girls Basketball: Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home for a Hawkeye 10 Conference game against one of the conference’s top teams. Lewis Central is 6-4 on the season, 6-1 in the conference while Shenandoah comes in 8-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play. The Fillies are 1-1 this week with a loss to Creston and a win over Tri-Center while Lewis Central beat Denison earlier this week. Lucy Scott leads the Titans at 12.5 points per game. Brooke Larsen adds 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest for the Titans. Lewis Central won last season’s meeting 47-15.

Boys Basketball: Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah boys basketball team also hosts the second place team in the Hawkeye 10 Conference as the Titan boys are 6-1, 7-4 overall. Shenandoah enters play 3-12 overall and 0-6 in the conference after losses to Creston and Tri-Center this week. Lewis Central is coming off a win over Denison Tuesday. Cole Arnold and Wyatt Hatcher lead the Titan offense at 14.9 and 14.2 points per game. Trenton Johnette leads the Titans on the glass with nine rebounds per contest. Lewis Central won last season’s meeting 65-30.

Girls Basketball: Sidney vs. Stanton (at Griswold)

Info to know: This is the championship game of the Corner Conference Tournament. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls come in with an 8-5 record on the season and entered the tournament as the number three seed. They advanced to the final with pool play wins over Essex and East Mills. The Viqueens enter play at 13-0 on the season and ranked 12th in Class 1A from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Stanton beat Griswold and Fremont-Mills already in the tournament to advance to the final. Jenna Stephens leads the Viqueens with 15.2 points and 8.7 points per game. Marleigh Johnson adds 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest while Abby Burke is just shy of double figures at 9.8 points per game. Stanton has already beaten Sidney twice this season 61-32 in early December and 36-28 just 10 days ago. Stanton is looking for its third consecutive conference tournament championship.