Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Jan. 28

Friday Preview

Girls Basketball: Denison at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies jump back into Hawkeye 10 Conference play with Denison making the trip down Highway 59. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Shenandoah is 9-9 on the season and 3-5 in the conference. The Fillies lost to Atlantic Tuesday and beat Clarinda Monday of this week. Denison is 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference. The Monarchs have lost four in a row, including a Tuesday setback against Harlan. Kira Langenfeld leads Denison with 13 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Kiana Schulz is also a double figure scorer at 10.3 points per contest. Denison won last season’s meeting 58-21.

Boys Basketball: Denison at Shenandoah

Info to know: This is another tall task for the Shenandoah boys with a strong Denison team coming in. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs are 3-15 overall and 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Shenandoah has lost its last five including Monday against Clarinda. Denison is 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference and is coming off a huge win over Harlan Tuesday. Carson Seuntjens leads the Monarchs at 15.5 points per game. Aiden Schuttinga adds 10.7 points per game and the Monarchs have two more athletes not far away from double figures. Denison won last season’s meeting 58-31.

Girls Basketball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda’s last chance to earn a Hawkeye 10 Conference win comes this evening against a Red Oak team that hasn’t won at all this winter. The Cardinals enter 4-14 overall and 0-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Clarinda’s only other game this week was a loss to Shenandoah Monday. The Tigers are 0-17 on the season, 0-7 in conference play. The Tigers lost to Underwood Thursday and also lost Monday to Exira-EHK. Payten Bass leads the Tigers at five points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Merced Ramirez, Jaydin Lindsay and Olivia Bozwell all add 4.6 points per game. Clarinda won the earlier meeting back in late November 52-23.

Boys Basketball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: This game is huge for district seeding with the winner of this game possibly being the front runner for the number two seed in next month’s district tournament. Clarinda is 11-6 overall and 4-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with wins this week over Savannah Tuesday and Shenandoah Monday. Red Oak enters at 9-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference. The Tigers had a big loss to Underwood Thursday, which should help the Eagles for district seeding. That loss was Red Oak’s only other game this week. Max DeVries leads the Tigers with 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Hunter Gilleland adds 11.4 points and Ryan Johnson 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Red Oak won the earlier meeting 55-47.

Girls Basketball: Stanton at Essex

Info to know: The Essex teams are also home for a Corner Conference doubleheader. The Trojanettes are 3-12 overall, 1-5 in the conference and on a six game losing streak as they take on an undefeated Stanton team. Essex is coming off losses to North Nodaway Tuesday and Nodaway Valley Monday. Stanton is 16-0 overall, 7-0 in the conference and can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win. Stanton is 2-0 this week with wins over CAM Thursday and East Mills Tuesday. Jenna Stephens leads the Viqueens with 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Marleigh Johnson adds 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists per game. Leah Sandin and Abby Burke add another 9.7 and 9.5 points per contest. Stanton won the earlier meeting between the teams 65-33.

Boys Basketball: Stanton at Essex

Info to know: The Essex boys also host Stanton in Corner Conference play this evening. The Trojans come in with a 2-13 record on the season, 0-6 in the Corner Conference. They are coming off a win over North Nodaway Tuesday after losing to Nodaway Valley Monday. The Vikings are 10-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. They won the Corner Conference Tournament last week, but then lost to East Mills Tuesday. They are coming off a win over CAM Thursday. Carter Johnson leads the Vikings at 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Evan Gettler adds 10.5 points per contest for the Vikings while Nolan Grebin chips in 8.8. Stanton won the earlier meeting 78-5.

Girls Basketball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: Corner Conference play continues for the Sidney teams this evening. The Cowgirls enter play with a 10-6 record on the season, 4-3 in the Corner Conference with wins over Bedford Thursday and Griswold Tuesday already this week. The Knights boast a 9-7 record, 3-4 in the conference. Their only other game this week was a win over Bedford Monday. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knights at 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Ryleigh Ewalt is next with 7.1 points per contest. Sidney won the earlier meeting 44-43.

Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Cowboys and Knights square off in boys basketball this evening as well. Sidney enters at 10-5 overall, 5-2 in the Corner Conference coming off wins this week over Bedford Thursday and Griswold Tuesday. Fremont-Mills is 6-10 overall, 3-4 in the conference. The Knights beat Bedford Monday in their only other game of the season. Jake Malcom leads the Knights at 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Taylor Reed adds 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. Sidney won both of the previous meetings, 60-43 and 63-52 just six days ago.