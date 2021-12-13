Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 13

Monday Preview

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah/Clarinda rivalry is renewed on the basketball court this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The later meeting between the teams is the one that will count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Shenandoah comes in 4-1 with Ava Wolf leading the team at 9.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Fillies are coming off a win over Red Oak Tuesday. Chloe Strait is Clarinda’s leading scorer at 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. Clarinda is coming off a loss to Glenwood Friday. Shenandoah won all three meetings last season 53-51, 40-24 and 52-46.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah and Clarinda also match up in boys basketball this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season and the second one is the one that will count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Mustangs come in 1-4 after beating Essex Friday. Zach Foster leads the Mustangs at 10.4 points per game. Blake Herold leads the Mustangs in rebounds and Nolan Mount in assists. Clarinda is 3-2 coming off a loss to Glenwood Friday. Drew Brown leads the Cardinal attack at 15.8 points per game. Grant Jobe adds 11 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. Tadyn Brown leads the Cardinals in assists. Clarinda won both meetings last season 62-29 and 60-40.

Bowling: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah bowling teams match up this afternoon at Shenandoah’s Little Waite Lanes. Both were in the same field in Council Bluffs Friday and both Clarinda teams were just a little better with the Cardinal girls finishing with 2,239 pins to Shenandoah’s 2,140. The Clarinda boys ended with 2,925 pins to Shenandoah’s 2,844. Friday was Shenandoah’s season opener while today is Clarinda’s fourth competition of the season.