 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hy-Vee - Bedford, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah

Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 20

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Preview

Bowling: Harlan at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams are home to finish the 2021 portion of the season to take on the Cyclones in a Hawkeye 10 Conference match. The Shenandoah boys are 1-0 in dual competition after having beat Clarinda last Monday with a pin count of 2,777. The Cyclone boys are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Denison Thursday with a pin count of 2,608. The Fillies are 0-1 having lost to Clarinda last Monday with a score of 1,871. The Cyclones are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Denison Thursday with a pin total of 2,242.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Recommended for you