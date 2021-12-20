Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 20

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams are home to finish the 2021 portion of the season to take on the Cyclones in a Hawkeye 10 Conference match. The Shenandoah boys are 1-0 in dual competition after having beat Clarinda last Monday with a pin count of 2,777. The Cyclone boys are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Denison Thursday with a pin count of 2,608. The Fillies are 0-1 having lost to Clarinda last Monday with a score of 1,871. The Cyclones are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Denison Thursday with a pin total of 2,242.