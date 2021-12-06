Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 6

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Preview
Girls Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Abraham Lincoln
Info to know: The Southwest Iowa girls compete in their second tournament of the season as they travel to Council Bluffs for Abraham Lincoln’s Night of Conflict. The Warriors look to be one of nine schools in the field. Emily Kesterson led the Warriors Friday in Nebraska City with a tournament title. There is also a boys junior varsity tournament going on at the same time with several teams scheduled there as well.
