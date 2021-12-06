 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 6
0 comments

Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Dec. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southwest Iowa Warrriors

Monday Preview

Girls Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Abraham Lincoln

Info to know: The Southwest Iowa girls compete in their second tournament of the season as they travel to Council Bluffs for Abraham Lincoln’s Night of Conflict. The Warriors look to be one of nine schools in the field. Emily Kesterson led the Warriors Friday in Nebraska City with a tournament title. There is also a boys junior varsity tournament going on at the same time with several teams scheduled there as well.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics