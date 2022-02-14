Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Feb. 14

Monday Preview

Girls Bowling: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: This is a Class 1A state qualifying tournament and is girls only. The boys tournament will be tomorrow, also in Shenandoah. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda and Shenandoah are joined in the field by Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr and Red Oak. This tournament is split into two parts. First is the team tournament, which starts this morning. Each team will bowl 15 baker games with the top total score advancing to the state tournament. Then, in the afternoon, it’s the individual portion of the tournament. Each athlete will bowl three individual games with the top four total scores advancing to the state tournament. The state tournament is a two-day event with the team portion next Monday and the individual part next Tuesday, both in Waterloo.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah vs. Clarinda (at Red Oak)

Info to know: This is a Class 2A District 16 first round tournament game. The winner of this game advances to Thursday’s district semifinal at Treynor. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda is 13-9 and has won its last two games, both last week against Stanton and Creston. Drew Brown comes in as Clarinda’s leading scorer at 13.9 points per game. Grant Jobe adds 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds each time out. Shenandoah enters play with a 3-18 record and eight consecutive losses. They dropped a game last week against Bedford. Zach Foster leads the Mustangs at 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Nolan Mount adds 8.4 points per game for Shenandoah. Clarinda won both meetings during the season 48-36 and 57-18.

Boys Basketball: Bedford vs. Sidney (at East Mills)

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 1A District 14. The winner of this game advances to Thursday’s district semifinal against the winner of this evening’s East Mills/Diagonal game, which follows the Sidney/Bedford contest. The Cowboys are 14-7 on the season, but lost both of their games last week, against Falls City Sacred Heart, Nebraska and East Mills. Cole Jorgenson is Sidney’s leader at 16.8 points per game. Garett Phillips adds 12.2 points per contest. The Bulldogs enter the postseason with an 11-10 record after beating Shenandoah last week. Owen Lucas is Bedford’s leading scorer at 12.5 points per game. Asher Weed and Silas Walston put up another 8.6 and 8.3 points per game. Weed leads the team in rebounding at 6.1 per contest. Sidney won the meeting during the season 47-44.