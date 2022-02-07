Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Feb. 7

Monday Preview

Bowling: Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams return to the lanes with an afternoon trip to Thunderbowl for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual. The Fillies enter play with a 2-4 dual record on the season and a high pin count of 2,257. Peyton Athen leads the Fillies with a 318 series average. The Titans have competed in more triangulars and small tournament than they have single duals. They sport a 3-1 dual record coming in with a high pin count of 2,799, coming in their last dual Tuesday against Creston. Aleesha Oden leads Lewis Central with a 398 series average. The Shenandoah boys are 4-2 on the dual season with a high pin count of 2,844. Dylan Gray leads the Mustangs with a 372 series average. Lewis Central comes in at 2-2 on the dual season with a high count of 3,012. Lucas McDaniel leads Lewis Central with a 403 average.

Girls Basketball: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: It’s the home finale and the regular season finale for Clarinda girls basketball. The Cardinals enter play with a 6-14 record on the season. This game does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Cardinals won their only game last week, beating East Union. Amelia Hesse leads the Cardinals with 9.7 points per game. Taylor Cole is at 9.1 points per game and Chloe Strait at 8.1 points and 7.3 rebounds each time out. Creston, like Clarinda, has won its last two, and currently sits 10-9 on the season. The Panthers beat Red Oak and Clarke last week. Doryn Paup leads the Panthers with 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Brianna Fields adds 15.9 points per contest. Creston won the earlier meeting 61-29.

Boys Basketball: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda boys are also at home this evening. This game does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Cardinals have lost three in a row and sit 11-9 on the season. They lost last week to Nebraska City and Glenwood. Drew Brown leads the Cardinals with 13.6 points per game. Grant Jobe adds 9.3 points and eight rebounds per game. Creston is 6-11 and has lost its last five games, including a loss in its only game last week against Red Oak. Kyle Strider is Creston’s top scorer at 10.2 points per game. He also pulls down 4.9 rebounds per contest. Creston won the earlier meeting 55-50.

Girls Basketball: Essex at Heartland Christian

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes travel to Council Bluffs to square off against a former Corner Conference rival. Essex is 3-15 on the season and has lost its last nine, including losses to East Mills and Sidney last week. Desiree Glasgo leads the Trojanettes with 5.9 points per game. Riley Jensen adds 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The Eagles are 1-16 on the season and have lost 13 consecutive contests, including losses last week to Griswold, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Cornerstone Christian, which is located in Bellevue. Madelyn Jundt leads the Eagles at 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Essex won last season’s meeting 79-22.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Heartland Christian

Info to know: The Essex boys also make the trip to Council Bluffs this evening. The Trojans enter this evening’s contest with a 2-16 record on the season, including losses to East Mills and Sidney last week. Tony Racine continues to lead Essex in scoring at 9.4 points per game. He also collects 9.3 rebounds per contest. Qwintyn Vanatta adds 7.2 points and 12.1 rebounds each time out. Heartland Christian is 7-10 on the season and coming off a 2-1 week with wins over Griswold and Brownell-Talbot and a loss to Cornerstone Christian. Colton Brennan leads the Eagles with 14.4 points per game. Anthony Khol adds 12.1 points and Matt Stile 10.6 points and 8.8 rebounds each time out. Heartland Christian won last season’s meeting 66-29.