Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 10

Monday Preview

Bowling: Lenox and Tri-Center at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams continue their busy stretch with a home triangular against a pair of non-conference foes. The Fillies and Mustangs are both coming off close home losses Saturday against Denison. Shenandoah’s girls bowled the best score they have this season Saturday with a pin count of 2,180. The Lenox girls lost for the first time last week and scored their best of the season as well with a count of 2,139. This is Tri-Center’s first competition of the new year. They ended 2021 with their high season total of 1,932. The Shenandoah boys are the big favorites to take home the triangular win this evening. The Mustangs had a high pin count of 2,844 in their season opener. Lenox’s top pin total of the season is 2,328 and Tri-Center’s 2,379.

Girls Basketball: Griswold at Shenandoah

Info to know: After two road losses to start the new year last week, the Shenandoah girls basketball team comes home for a non-conference game. The Fillies are 5-6 and have lost five consecutive games. Ava Wolf enters the week with the team lead at 8.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Macey Finlay is second in points, Lynnae Green second in rebounds and Brooklen Black leads the team in assists. The Tigers are 1-9 on the season and lost to Essex, Fremont-Mills and Lenox last week. McKenna Wiechman and Brenna Rossell are the players to watch for Griswold with Wiechman at 12 points per game and Rossell adding 8.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting 32-23.

Boys Basketball: Griswold at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are also at home tonight to battle Griswold. Shenandoah is 2-10 on the season after beating Fremont-Mills and losing to Glenwood last week. Zach Foster leads the Mustangs at 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Nolan Mount is up to 8.8 points per game this season. Griswold enters play at 2-7 after beating Essex and losing to Fremont-Mills and Lenox last week. Kamron Brownlee leads the Tigers at 14.3 points per game. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting 52-43.

Girls Basketball: Essex at Diagonal

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes won two straight games to end last week and look to continue that push with a non-conference road game to start this week. Riley Jensen leads the Trojanettes at 7.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Hailee Barrett is on top in points per game at 7.8 per contest with three missed games. Essex beat Griswold and the East Atchison JV last week after losing to East Mills. Diagonal is 7-3 on the season and won its 2022 opener over Ankeny Christian Friday. Taylor Lumbard leads the Maroonettes at 12 points and 13.4 rebounds per contest. Alaina Whittington adds 9.1 points per contest. Diagonal won last season’s meeting 57-45.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Diagonal

Info to know: Essex boys basketball also makes the trip to Diagonal. The Trojans are 1-8 after a 1-2 start to the new year last week, beating East Atchison JV but losing to Griswold and East Mills. Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta are pacing the Trojans. Racine is averaging 7.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while Vanatta is putting up 7.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest. Diagonal comes in 4-5 after losing to Ankeny Christian in its 2022 opener Friday. Caleb Hubbard leads the Maroons at 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Skyler Stamps and Ben Werneck also score in double figures. Diagonal won last season’s meeting 55-46.