Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 3

Monday Preview
Bowling: Red Oak at Shenandoah
Info to know: The winter sports schedule resumes in Shenandoah with the Mustang and Fillie bowling teams taking on Red Oak. This match will be covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs come in with two extremely close dual wins on the season and a high game total of 2,844. Red Oak is 1-1 on the dual season and was about 500 pins behind Shenandoah at the Holiday Tournament in Council Bluffs Dec. 10. Red Oak’s high game so far this year is 2,496. Dylan Gray is Shenandoah’s top bowler so far this season while Jonathan Piper is leading the Tigers. The Shenandoah and Red Oak girls are both 0-2 on the dual season, but the Fillies were more than 500 pins better than the Tigers when they both competed in Council Bluffs. Shenandoah’s best pin total of the season is 2,059 pins and Red Oak’s is 1,756. Taylor Davis leads the Fillies so far this season and Ashley Wilkins paces the Tigers.
Girls Basketball: Southwest Valley at Clarinda
Info to know: The winter sports schedule also resumes in Clarinda today with a non-conference basketball doubleheader between the Cardinals and Timberwolves. Clarinda comes in at 3-7 and Southwest Valley 1-6. Amelia Hesse leads the Cardinals at 10.9 points per game while Taylor Cole averages 10.6 and Chloe Strait 10.5 to go with 7.5 rebounds. Maggie Haer leads the Timberwolves with 11 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Norah Lund also averages in double figures at 10.3 points per contest. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 47-42.
Boys Basketball: Southwest Valley at Clarinda
Info to know: The Cardinal boys basketball team is also at home to take on the Timberwolves. Clarinda comes in 5-4 on the season and Southwest Valley 4-3. Drew Brown’s 15.1 points per game are most on either team. Grant Jobe adds 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. Owen Wilkinson leads Southwest Valley with 11.1 points per contest. Gabe Fuller adds 10.8 and Joey Oathoudt is at 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 78-34.