Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 3

Info to know: The winter sports schedule resumes in Shenandoah with the Mustang and Fillie bowling teams taking on Red Oak. This match will be covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs come in with two extremely close dual wins on the season and a high game total of 2,844. Red Oak is 1-1 on the dual season and was about 500 pins behind Shenandoah at the Holiday Tournament in Council Bluffs Dec. 10. Red Oak’s high game so far this year is 2,496. Dylan Gray is Shenandoah’s top bowler so far this season while Jonathan Piper is leading the Tigers. The Shenandoah and Red Oak girls are both 0-2 on the dual season, but the Fillies were more than 500 pins better than the Tigers when they both competed in Council Bluffs. Shenandoah’s best pin total of the season is 2,059 pins and Red Oak’s is 1,756. Taylor Davis leads the Fillies so far this season and Ashley Wilkins paces the Tigers.