Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 31

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies start their final week of the regular season with a trip to Council Bluffs. Shenandoah comes in with a 9-10 record on the season after a 1-2 week last week with a win over Clarinda and losses to Denison and Atlantic. Ava Wolf enters the week as Shenandoah’s leader in points at 8.4 per game and rebounds at 8.9 per contest. Macey Finlay is second on the team in scoring at 6.8 points per game. The Yellow Jackets are 1-16 on the season and have lost seven straight. They are coming off a 0-3 week with losses to LeMars, and city rivals Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert. Taryn Gant leads Thomas Jefferson with 5.3 points per game. Grace Strong adds 5.2 points and a team best 5.2 rebounds per contest. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting 41-35.