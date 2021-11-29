Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball: Essex at Clarinda

Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Clarinda tonight as the Cardinals try to rebound from last Tuesday’s loss to Lenox and the Trojanettes open their season. Taylor Cole scored 30 points while Chloe Strait had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Clarinda’s first game. Essex returns three starters - Olivia Baker, Riley Jensen and Brianne Johnson – from last season’s 4-15 team. Jensen’s 134 points last season are the most coming back. Clarinda won the last meeting between the two teams, 60-37, in January 2018.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Nodaway Valley

Info to know: The Cardinals trip to Nodaway Valley for the annual season opener against the Wolverines. Clarinda returns four starters from last season’s 10-11 team. Drew Brown led the team in scoring while Grant Jobe, Waytt Schmitt and Cooper Neal also return for a Cardinal team that has set very high expectations for this season. The Wolverines have three starters back from a team that finished 14-9 last season. Avery Phillippi and Boston Devault both scored more than 200 points last season while Nathan Russell also returns. The teams met last season in a 53-45 Clarinda victory.

Bowling: St. Albert at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams open the season with a Hawkeye 10 Conference home dual against St. Albert. The Cardinal boys return four of their top six varsity athletes from last season’s state tournament team. The Falcons have five of their six varsity athletes back from last season. St. Albert won the boys regular season dual last season 2,839-2,531. The Cardinal girls return five of their six from last season. The Saintes return everyone from last season’s team. The Cardinal girls won last season’s dual with St. Albert 2,214-1,310.