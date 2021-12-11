Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Dec. 11

Saturday Preview
Wrestling: Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa girls at Riverside Tournament
Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams are part of a 21-team field at the Riverside Tournament. The Cardinals won the Nodaway Valley Tournament last Saturday while the Mustangs finished seventh at Friend, Neb. This is a strong field and should pose a nice test for all teams involved. There are also 14 girls teams in the field for the girls tournament. The Warriors are one of those teams and look to make it a third straight tourney where they boast an individual champion.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Lenox Tournament
Info to know: Bedford/Lenox hosts a nine-team tournament in Lenox, which the Warriors will compete in. Southwest Iowa is coming off a fifth-place finish at last Saturday’s Treynor Tournament. According to TrackWrestling, the Warriors are one of the biggest teams in the field and have high expectations.