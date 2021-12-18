Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday Preview

Wrestling: Shenandoah Tournament

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts its annual wrestling tournament with just a few teams in the field. East Mills, St. Albert, Savannah, Omaha Skutt and the Atlantic JV are all in the field.

Wrestling: Clarinda at Carroll Tournament

Info to know: Clarinda makes the trip to Carroll and the Carroll Invitational. Conference foes Kuemper and Denison join Clarinda and the host Tigers in the field. Ames, Greene County, Manson Northwest Webster, Pocahontas Area, St. Edmond and Westwood are all in the field.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Johnson County Central Tournament

Info to know: The Warriors travel into Nebraska to take part in the Thunderbird Invitational. It looks like a 16-team field with the Warriors the only Iowa team in the field.

Girls Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Platteview Tournament

Info to know: The Warrior girls are one of more than 20 teams taking part in the Platteview Girls Invitational. Like the boys, the Warriors are the only Iowa team in the field.