Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday Preview

Wrestling: Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at Glenwood

Info to know: This is the Class 2A District 2 Tournament. The top two athletes in each weight class advance to next week’s state tournament, which takes place Feb. 17-19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda Cardinals have five athletes in the field in Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Karson Downey (160), Jase Wilmes (182) and Logan Green (285). Cole Scamman (126) is the only Shenandoah athlete in the field. There are three Southwest Iowa athletes in Seth Ettleman (113), Samuel Daly (220) and Chance Roof (285). There are nine other teams represented with at least one athlete. Atlantic and Creston lead the field with 10 athletes each. Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County and Harlan all have six. Clarinda and Southwest Iowa are next while Shenandoah is joined by Central Decatur, Clarke and Red Oak with one qualifier.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament game in Class 3A Region 7. The winner of this game advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against the winner of tonight’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Greene County game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies are 10-11 on the season while the Trojans have an 8-13 record. Shenandoah hasn’t played since a loss to Kuemper last Friday. Ava Wolf leads Shenandoah with 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Macey Finlay and Lynnae Green are both at around six points per game for the Fillies. The Trojans have lost their last two times on the floor, including against Harlan Tuesday. Paytn Harter leads the Trojans with 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Jada Jensen chips in 13 points per game for the Trojans. Atlantic won both meetings during the season. The Trojans won 49-37, Jan. 25, in Atlantic and 47-37, Dec. 21, in Shenandoah.

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament game in Class 3A Region 7. The winner of this game advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against the winner of tonight’s Des Moines Christian/Red Oak game. The Cardinals enter the postseason with a 6-15 record and are coming off a loss Monday against Creston. Amelia Hesse leads the Cardinals at 9.7 points per game. Taylor Cole adds 9.1 points each time out and Chloe Strait is averaging 8.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Cyclones are 14-7 on the season and have won their last three, including beating Atlantic Tuesday. Raegen Wicks leads the Cyclones at 14.8 points per game. Claire Schmitz adds 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds each time out. Harlan won the only meeting between the teams this season, 60-23, Dec. 21, in Harlan.