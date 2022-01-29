Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Jan. 29

Saturday Preview
Wrestling: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic
Info to know: This is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament with all 11 conference schools battling on the mat for the conference tournament title. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Creston is the defending champion and this season’s top finisher in the conference dual season, beating all 10 teams. Clarinda was 6-4 in the conference dual season to finish fourth. The Cardinals return seven top four finishers from last season’s tournament, including champion Logan Green. Kale Downey will be looking for his fourth conference medal after finishing third as a junior, fourth as a sophomore and sixth as a freshman. The Mustangs finished ninth in the conference dual season with a 2-8 record. They return two medalists from last season.
Bowling: Shenandoah at Tri-Center
Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams make the trip to Minden for an early afternoon start. The Fillies come in with a 2-3 dual record and a high pin count of 2,257. The Tri-Center girls are 1-4 with a high pin count of 1,934. Shenandoah beat Tri-Center as part of a triangular in Shenandoah 19 days ago. The Shenandoah boys have a 3-2 dual record and a high pin count of 2,777. The Trojans are 0-5 in the dual format and their high score of the season is 2,353. Shenandoah beat Tri-Center as part of a triangular in Shenandoah 19 days ago.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at East Mills Tournament
Info to know: The Warriors make the short trip to Malvern for their final regular season tournament of the season. There are 13 teams scheduled to be in the field. Other schools represented are Abraham Lincoln, Archbishop Bergan (Neb.), East Atchison (Mo.), East Union, Griswold, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Southwest Valley, Treynor and Woodbine.