Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Jan. 8

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams are at home for the second time this week taking on the Monarchs in an early afternoon conference dual. The boys dual is between the two remaining conference unbeatens. Shenandoah is 3-0 on the season coming off a win over Red Oak Monday. Dylan Gray is just ahead of Treye Herr for the team lead in total pins. The Mustangs have a high score of 2,844 for the season. Denison is 4-0 although they finished second in a triangular with St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln Thursday. Denison has been above 3,000 each time out with a high score of 3,265. Kyle Segebart leads the Monarchs in total pins this season. The Fillies come in with a 1-2 record after beating Red Oak Monday with their high total of the season so far at 2,063. Taylor Davis leads the Fillies in total pins this year. The Monarchs are 3-1 on the year and are coming off a triangular win over St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln Thursday. The high pin count for the Monarchs this season came in their loss with a 2,524. Claire Miller leads Denison in total pins.