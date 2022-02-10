Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Feb. 10

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 1A Region 8. The winner of this game advances to Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal against the winner of tonight’s Lenox/Murray game. Essex comes in with a 5-15 record on the season while East Mills is 17-4. The Trojanettes won their last two games, both this week, against Griswold Tuesday and Heartland Christian Monday. Desiree Glasgo and Emma Barrett are averaging 5.9 points per game to lead the Trojanettes with Riley Jensen adding 5.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. The Wolverines have won four consecutive games, including beating Sidney Tuesday. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines with 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Aspen Crouse and Miah Urban are also double figure scorers at 10.8 and 10.3 points per game respectively. East Mills has beaten Essex three times already this season. The Wolverines won 68-30 in Malvern Friday, 69-24 Jan. 18, as part of the Corner Conference Tournament and 65-21 in Essex Jan. 4.

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 1A Region 8. The winner of this game advances to Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal at Exira-EHK. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Sidney enters the contest with a 13-8 record while Mount Ayr is 11-9. The Cowgirls have lost their last two, including a setback to East Mills Tuesday. Avery Dowling leads the Cowgirls at 12 points per game. Chay Ward adds 11 while Kaden Payne is averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest. This is the third game of the week for the Raiderettes. They are coming off a loss to Martensdale-St. Marys Tuesday. They also beat Interstate 35 Monday. Maddie Stewart is Mount Ayr’s leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. Tegan Streit, Jill Kniep and Halsie Barnes are all between 6.7 and 7.8 points per game with Barnes leading the team at 5.9 rebounds per contest. These two teams haven’t played during the careers of any of the current players. They have two common opponents this season in Bedford and Southwest Valley. Mount Ayr beat Bedford by margins of 10 and 17 while Sidney beat Bedford by 29. Mount Ayr beat Southwest Valley by nine and 26 while Sidney beat Southwest Valley by 16.