Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Feb. 3

Thursday Preview

Bowling: Tri-Center at Clarinda

Info to know: The final dual match of the season is today for Clarinda bowling. The Cardinal girls come in with a 7-1 dual record and a high pin count of 2,594. The Tri-Center girls are 2-4 in dual matches this season and have a high pin count of 1,992. The Clarinda boys are 4-4 on the dual season with a high count of 3,183 while Tri-Center is 0-6 with a high count of 2,514.

Girls Basketball: Southwest Valley at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls are home for a non-conference clash this evening. The Cowgirls come in with a 12-6 record on the season and a four-game winning streak, including a win over Essex Tuesday. The Timberwolves are 3-16 overall, but are coming off a win over Bedford Tuesday that ended a 10-game losing streak. Maggie Haer scores 11 points and pulls down 5.3 rebounds per contest to lead Southwest Valley. Norah Lund adds 10 points per game.

Boys Basketball: Southwest Valley at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys can match their season best six game winning streak with a victory at home this evening. The Cowboys are coming off a win over Essex Tuesday and come in with a 12-5 record on the season. The Timberwolves are 7-12 on the season and coming off a loss to Bedford Tuesday. Gabe Fuller is Southwest Valley’s top scorer at 9.9 points per game. Owen Wilkinson adds 9.3 while Joey Oathoudt leads the Timberwolves at 4.7 rebounds per game.

Girls Wrestling: Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at Atlantic

Info to know: Southwest Iowa and one Shenandoah athlete are competing at the Atlantic Tournament, which also has a boys junior varsity tournament with it. There look to be 14 teams with at least one athlete in the girls field.